How to Watch the Lightning vs. Wild Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning will travel to face the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, January 4, with the Wild having dropped three straight games.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tune in to watch the Lightning and Wild meet on ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Lightning vs Wild Additional Info
|Lightning vs Wild Odds/Over/Under
|Lightning vs Wild Prediction
|Lightning vs Wild Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Lightning Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Lightning are allowing 135 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 29th in NHL play.
- The Lightning score the seventh-most goals in the league (126 total, 3.2 per game).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Lightning have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Lightning have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|38
|27
|36
|63
|55
|33
|0%
|Brayden Point
|39
|17
|23
|40
|16
|14
|44.8%
|Victor Hedman
|37
|5
|33
|38
|31
|8
|-
|Steven Stamkos
|36
|16
|22
|38
|22
|6
|51.7%
|Brandon Hagel
|39
|10
|20
|30
|25
|14
|47.4%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild give up 3.2 goals per game (114 in total), 15th in the NHL.
- The Wild's 108 goals on the season (three per game) rank them 23rd in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Wild are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Wild have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 28 goals during that stretch.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|34
|13
|21
|34
|36
|11
|0%
|Mats Zuccarello
|28
|6
|22
|28
|20
|15
|30%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|36
|15
|10
|25
|8
|17
|49.3%
|Marco Rossi
|36
|11
|12
|23
|13
|15
|41.7%
|Matthew Boldy
|29
|11
|10
|21
|22
|24
|37.1%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.