The Tampa Bay Lightning (18-16-5) visit the Minnesota Wild (16-16-4), who have lost three in a row, on Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Lightning are 5-5-0 over the past 10 contests, scoring 31 total goals (eight power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 29.6%). They have given up 31 goals to their opponents.

Here is our pick for who will claim the win in Thursday's matchup.

Lightning vs. Wild Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this matchup predicts a final result of Wild 4, Lightning 3.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (+110)

Wild (+110) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Lightning vs Wild Additional Info

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning (18-16-5 overall) have a 3-5-8 record in games that have required overtime.

Tampa Bay has 15 points (5-1-5) in the 11 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the seven games this season the Lightning recorded only one goal, they've finished 1-6-0 (two points).

Tampa Bay finished 0-6-2 in the eight games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering two points).

The Lightning have scored at least three goals 22 times, and are 17-2-3 in those games (to register 37 points).

In the 15 games when Tampa Bay has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 7-6-2 to record 16 points.

When it has outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 11-11-1 (23 points).

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents 16 times, and went 7-5-4 (18 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 14th 3.23 Goals Scored 3 20th 27th 3.46 Goals Allowed 3.17 18th 21st 30.2 Shots 30.3 20th 19th 30.8 Shots Allowed 30.4 16th 3rd 29.84% Power Play % 18.18% 22nd 15th 80.36% Penalty Kill % 72.8% 30th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Lightning vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.