Marion County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Marion County, Florida, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. John Lutheran HS at St. Francis Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.