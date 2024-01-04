Will Nicholas Paul Score a Goal Against the Wild on January 4?
Will Nicholas Paul score a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Nicholas Paul score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Paul stats and insights
- In nine of 39 games this season, Paul has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
- On the power play, Paul has accumulated six goals and four assists.
- Paul's shooting percentage is 14.1%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 114 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Paul recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:52
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/31/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|20:29
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|19:21
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:08
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|3
|1
|2
|17:53
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|3
|1
|2
|17:59
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|21:04
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|20:57
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Away
|L 4-1
Lightning vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
