The Stetson Hatters (8-6, 0-0 ASUN) will host the North Florida Ospreys (7-8, 0-0 ASUN) after winning six home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Florida vs. Stetson Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Florida Stats Insights

  • North Florida has compiled a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.
  • The Ospreys are the 175th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hatters sit at 191st.
  • The Ospreys score 6.7 more points per game (76.8) than the Hatters give up to opponents (70.1).
  • North Florida is 5-4 when it scores more than 70.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Florida Home & Away Comparison

  • At home North Florida is scoring 82.9 points per game, 13 more than it is averaging away (69.9).
  • In 2023-24 the Ospreys are conceding 19.5 fewer points per game at home (66.1) than on the road (85.6).
  • North Florida makes more 3-pointers at home (12.8 per game) than away (11.9). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than away (32.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 @ Florida State L 91-75 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/22/2023 @ Georgia L 78-60 Stegeman Coliseum
12/29/2023 @ Miami (FL) L 95-55 Watsco Center
1/4/2024 @ Stetson - Edmunds Center
1/6/2024 @ FGCU - Alico Arena
1/12/2024 Jacksonville - UNF Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.