The Stetson Hatters (8-6, 0-0 ASUN) will host the North Florida Ospreys (7-8, 0-0 ASUN) after winning six home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

North Florida vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida

TV: ESPN+

North Florida Stats Insights

North Florida has compiled a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.

The Ospreys are the 175th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hatters sit at 191st.

The Ospreys score 6.7 more points per game (76.8) than the Hatters give up to opponents (70.1).

North Florida is 5-4 when it scores more than 70.1 points.

North Florida Home & Away Comparison

At home North Florida is scoring 82.9 points per game, 13 more than it is averaging away (69.9).

In 2023-24 the Ospreys are conceding 19.5 fewer points per game at home (66.1) than on the road (85.6).

North Florida makes more 3-pointers at home (12.8 per game) than away (11.9). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than away (32.9%).

North Florida Upcoming Schedule