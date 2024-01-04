North Florida vs. Stetson January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's ASUN schedule includes the Stetson Hatters (7-5, 0-0 ASUN) playing the North Florida Ospreys (7-6, 0-0 ASUN) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
North Florida vs. Stetson Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
North Florida Players to Watch
- Chaz Lanier: 16.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ametri Moss: 11.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dorian James: 9.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Nate Lliteras: 8.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jah Nze: 8.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Stetson Players to Watch
- Jalen Blackmon: 22.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Stephan D. Swenson: 10.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 6.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Aubin Gateretse: 11.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.0 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Alec Oglesby: 10.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Treyton Thompson: 5.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
North Florida vs. Stetson Stat Comparison
|Stetson Rank
|Stetson AVG
|North Florida AVG
|North Florida Rank
|92nd
|78.8
|Points Scored
|79.8
|75th
|127th
|68.7
|Points Allowed
|73.5
|245th
|117th
|38.1
|Rebounds
|37.5
|145th
|152nd
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.0
|113th
|15th
|10.2
|3pt Made
|12.5
|1st
|49th
|16.3
|Assists
|13.8
|166th
|118th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|11.5
|154th
