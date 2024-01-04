North Florida vs. Stetson January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Stetson Hatters (4-9) play a fellow ASUN team, the North Florida Ospreys (5-8), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UNF Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
North Florida vs. Stetson Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other North Florida Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Florida Players to Watch
- Kaila Rougier: 10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Jayla Adams: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lyric Swann: 11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Emma Broermann: 8.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Selma Eklund: 7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Stetson Players to Watch
- Jamiya Turner: 10.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaelyn Talley: 6.5 PTS, 7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordan Peete: 9.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Khamya McNeal: 9.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Skylar Treadwell: 2.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.