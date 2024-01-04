The North Florida Ospreys (7-8, 0-0 ASUN) are 7.5-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Stetson Hatters (8-6, 0-0 ASUN) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Edmunds Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 151.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

North Florida vs. Stetson Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: DeLand, Florida

DeLand, Florida Venue: Edmunds Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Stetson -7.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ospreys Betting Records & Stats

North Florida has played five games this season that finished with a combined score over 151.5 points.

North Florida's average game total this season has been 152.0, 0.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, North Florida has put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread.

North Florida has been victorious in two of the eight contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Ospreys have been at least a +250 moneyline underdog five times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies North Florida has a 28.6% chance of walking away with the win.

North Florida vs. Stetson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Stetson 5 45.5% 78.6 155.4 70.1 145.3 142.1 North Florida 5 41.7% 76.8 155.4 75.2 145.3 152.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional North Florida Insights & Trends

The Hatters had 11 wins in 17 games against the spread last year in ASUN action.

The Ospreys score 6.7 more points per game (76.8) than the Hatters allow (70.1).

When it scores more than 70.1 points, North Florida is 3-3 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

North Florida vs. Stetson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Stetson 7-4-0 0-1 7-4-0 North Florida 6-6-0 3-2 6-6-0

North Florida vs. Stetson Home/Away Splits

Stetson North Florida 4-0 Home Record 6-2 2-6 Away Record 1-6 1-0-0 Home ATS Record 2-3-0 4-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-3-0 101.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.9 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 1-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-3-0 5-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.