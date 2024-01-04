Pinellas County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Pinellas County, Florida today? We have what you need here.
Pinellas County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Osceola Fundamental High School at Dunedin High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on January 4
- Location: Dunedin, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Keswick Christian High School at Academy at the Lakes High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Land O Lakes, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
