Saint Johns County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Saint Johns County, Florida today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Saint Johns County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St Augustine High School at Bishop Kenny High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
