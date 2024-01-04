Thursday's contest between the South Florida Bulls (7-4, 0-0 AAC) and Temple Owls (7-6, 0-0 AAC) squaring off at Yuengling Center has a projected final score of 78-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of South Florida, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

South Florida vs. Temple Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

South Florida vs. Temple Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 78, Temple 69

Spread & Total Prediction for South Florida vs. Temple

Computer Predicted Spread: South Florida (-9.9)

South Florida (-9.9) Computer Predicted Total: 147.1

South Florida has put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Temple is 6-3-0. The Bulls have a 3-8-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Owls have a record of 6-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

South Florida Performance Insights

The Bulls are outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game with a +74 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.5 points per game (148th in college basketball) and give up 69.8 per contest (144th in college basketball).

The 37.1 rebounds per game South Florida averages rank 158th in the country. Its opponents pull down 37.4 per outing.

South Florida connects on 7.5 three-pointers per game (179th in college basketball) at a 32.4% rate (236th in college basketball), compared to the 7.3 its opponents make while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc.

The Bulls record 95.9 points per 100 possessions (158th in college basketball), while allowing 87.5 points per 100 possessions (128th in college basketball).

South Florida wins the turnover battle by 3.3 per game, committing 10.4 (63rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.7.

