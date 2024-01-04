The Temple Owls (6-5, 0-0 AAC) face a fellow AAC squad, the South Florida Bulls (5-4, 0-0 AAC), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Yuengling Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

South Florida vs. Temple Game Information

South Florida Players to Watch

Selton Miguel: 14.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jayden Reid: 8.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Kasean Pryor: 8.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Chris Youngblood: 12.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kobe Knox: 7.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Temple Players to Watch

Hysier Miller: 18.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK William Settle: 8.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

8.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK Sam Hofman: 6.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Zion Stanford: 9.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Joran Riley: 11.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

South Florida vs. Temple Stat Comparison

South Florida Rank South Florida AVG Temple AVG Temple Rank 168th 75.6 Points Scored 76.6 140th 142nd 69.4 Points Allowed 74.5 267th 162nd 37.2 Rebounds 39.9 57th 109th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 11.6 30th 238th 6.9 3pt Made 8.5 89th 106th 14.7 Assists 11.7 297th 80th 10.6 Turnovers 10.6 80th

