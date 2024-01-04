The South Florida Bulls (7-4, 0-0 AAC) are favored (by 5.5 points) to continue a five-game home win streak when they host the Temple Owls (7-6, 0-0 AAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is 144.5.

South Florida vs. Temple Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Yuengling Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Florida -5.5 144.5

South Florida Betting Records & Stats

South Florida's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 144.5 points five times.

South Florida has an average point total of 146.4 in its games this year, 1.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bulls' ATS record is 6-5-0 this season.

Temple's .667 ATS win percentage (6-3-0 ATS record) is higher than South Florida's .545 mark (6-5-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

South Florida vs. Temple Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Florida 5 45.5% 76.5 150.4 69.8 143 148.0 Temple 5 55.6% 73.9 150.4 73.2 143 139.6

Additional South Florida Insights & Trends

South Florida covered seven times in 15 matchups with a spread in conference play last season.

The Bulls record 76.5 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 73.2 the Owls give up.

When South Florida scores more than 73.2 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

South Florida vs. Temple Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Florida 6-5-0 3-3 3-8-0 Temple 6-3-0 1-1 6-3-0

South Florida vs. Temple Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Florida Temple 9-9 Home Record 9-7 4-7 Away Record 6-6 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 9-2-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.0 74.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

