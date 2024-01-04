Thursday's game at Edmunds Center has the Stetson Hatters (8-6, 0-0 ASUN) squaring off against the North Florida Ospreys (7-8, 0-0 ASUN) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 79-69 win, as our model heavily favors Stetson.

There is no line set for the game.

Stetson vs. North Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: DeLand, Florida

DeLand, Florida Venue: Edmunds Center

Stetson vs. North Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Stetson 79, North Florida 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Stetson vs. North Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: Stetson (-10.6)

Stetson (-10.6) Computer Predicted Total: 148.3

Stetson's record against the spread so far this season is 7-4-0, and North Florida's is 6-6-0. The Hatters are 7-4-0 and the Ospreys are 6-6-0 in terms of hitting the over. In the past 10 games, Stetson has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall. North Florida has gone 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 matches.

Stetson Performance Insights

The Hatters outscore opponents by 8.5 points per game (scoring 78.6 points per game to rank 92nd in college basketball while allowing 70.1 per contest to rank 153rd in college basketball) and have a +118 scoring differential overall.

Stetson wins the rebound battle by 1.1 boards on average. It collects 36.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 186th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 35.4 per contest.

Stetson hits 10.1 three-pointers per game (15th in college basketball), 2.5 more than its opponents (7.6). It is shooting 37.2% from deep (47th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 30.5%.

The Hatters' 101 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 57th in college basketball, and the 90.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 185th in college basketball.

Stetson and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Hatters commit 10.6 per game (81st in college basketball) and force 9.9 (332nd in college basketball action).

