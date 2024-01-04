The North Florida Ospreys (7-8, 0-0 ASUN) will attempt to stop a three-game losing skid when visiting the Stetson Hatters (8-6, 0-0 ASUN) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Edmunds Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Stetson vs. North Florida Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stetson Stats Insights

  • The Hatters are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Ospreys allow to opponents.
  • Stetson is 7-0 when it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.
  • The Ospreys are the 175th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hatters sit at 182nd.
  • The Hatters average just 3.4 more points per game (78.6) than the Ospreys give up (75.2).
  • Stetson is 7-1 when scoring more than 75.2 points.

Stetson Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Stetson is posting 33.9 more points per game (101.3) than it is in road games (67.4).
  • In 2023-24, the Hatters are giving up 55.3 points per game at home. In road games, they are allowing 79.1.
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, Stetson has fared better when playing at home this season, draining 12.8 threes per game with a 40.2% three-point percentage, compared to 8.9 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Stetson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 @ Florida International W 80-68 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/22/2023 @ Cincinnati L 83-75 Fifth Third Arena
12/29/2023 Charlotte W 79-75 Edmunds Center
1/4/2024 North Florida - Edmunds Center
1/6/2024 Jacksonville - Edmunds Center
1/10/2024 @ Kennesaw State - KSU Convocation Center

