The Stetson Hatters (5-9) will attempt to snap a seven-game road losing skid at the North Florida Ospreys (6-8) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Stetson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

Stetson vs. North Florida Scoring Comparison

The Hatters' 58.5 points per game are 9.4 fewer points than the 67.9 the Ospreys allow.

Stetson has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 67.9 points.

North Florida has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 58.5 points.

The 69.4 points per game the Ospreys average are 8.3 more points than the Hatters allow (61.1).

North Florida has a 4-4 record when putting up more than 61.1 points.

Stetson has a 5-6 record when allowing fewer than 69.4 points.

The Ospreys shoot 42.6% from the field, 3.1% higher than the Hatters concede defensively.

The Hatters' 36.2 shooting percentage is 7.0 lower than the Ospreys have given up.

Stetson Leaders

Jamiya Turner: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.1 FG%

11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.1 FG% Jaelyn Talley: 7.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 39.2 FG%

7.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 39.2 FG% Khamya McNeal: 8.8 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (14-for-63)

8.8 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (14-for-63) Jordan Peete: 8.9 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (15-for-56)

8.9 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (15-for-56) Skylar Treadwell: 2.9 PTS, 27.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

