Will Tanner Jeannot Score a Goal Against the Wild on January 4?
Should you bet on Tanner Jeannot to score a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Minnesota Wild meet up on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Tanner Jeannot score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Jeannot stats and insights
- In six of 39 games this season, Jeannot has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
- On the power play, Jeannot has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- Jeannot's shooting percentage is 12.0%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have given up 114 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Jeannot recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|10:30
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/31/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:07
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|10:32
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:27
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:33
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|14:13
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:29
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:24
|Away
|L 4-1
Lightning vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
