Victor Hedman and the Tampa Bay Lightning will play on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Minnesota Wild. Fancy a wager on Hedman? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Victor Hedman vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -167)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hedman Season Stats Insights

Hedman has averaged 23:02 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -6).

In five of 37 games this year, Hedman has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Hedman has a point in 25 games this season (out of 37), including multiple points 10 times.

Hedman has an assist in 24 of 37 games this season, with multiple assists on eight occasions.

Hedman has an implied probability of 68.9% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hedman going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 62.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hedman Stats vs. the Wild

On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 114 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 37 Games 2 38 Points 0 5 Goals 0 33 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.