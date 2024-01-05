Brevard County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Brevard County, Florida? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Melbourne High School at Osceola High School - Kissimmee
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Kissimmee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Master's Academy of Vero Beach at Merritt Island Christian HS
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Merritt Island, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Everglades High School at Palm Bay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Melbourne, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
