Collier County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Collier County, Florida. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Collier County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
LaBelle High School at St John Neumann Catholic High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lely High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Seacrest Country Day School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Dade High School at Golden Gate High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Myers High School at Naples High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Everglades City High School at Babcock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Babcock Ranch, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Brendan HS at Lely High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.