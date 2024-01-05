In Duval County, Florida, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available here.

Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

William M Raines High School at Westside High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on January 5

Location: Jacksonville, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Harvest Community High School at St. Johns Country Day HS

Game Time: 5:55 PM ET on January 5

Location: Orange Park, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Beaches Chapel School

Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on January 5

Location: Neptune Beach, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Kenny High School at Ponte Vedra HS

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

Location: Ponte Vedra, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Eagle's View High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

Location: Jacksonville, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Episcopal School of Jacksonville