The Indiana Pacers (19-14) are 4.5-point favorites as they look to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (14-19) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under set at 264.5 points.

Hawks vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacers -4.5 264.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to score more than 264.5 points in four of 33 games this season.

Atlanta has had an average of 245.9 points scored in its games so far this season, 18.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Atlanta has an 8-25-0 record against the spread this year.

The Hawks have come away with five wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 1-5 when it is set as the underdog by +145 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Atlanta has a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Hawks vs Pacers Additional Info

Hawks vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 264.5 % of Games Over 264.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pacers 7 21.2% 126.9 249.7 124.6 247.8 243.3 Hawks 4 12.1% 122.8 249.7 123.2 247.8 239.6

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

Atlanta has gone 5-5 in its last 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.

Six of the Hawks' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

This year, Atlanta is 2-12-0 at home against the spread (.143 winning percentage). On the road, it is 6-13-0 ATS (.316).

The Hawks put up an average of 122.8 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 124.6 the Pacers allow.

Atlanta is 7-7 against the spread and 12-2 overall when it scores more than 124.6 points.

Hawks vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Hawks and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 8-25 1-5 21-12 Pacers 19-14 7-4 23-10

Hawks vs. Pacers Point Insights

Hawks Pacers 122.8 Points Scored (PG) 126.9 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 7-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 14-6 12-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 14-6 123.2 Points Allowed (PG) 124.6 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 6-17 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-4 10-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.