Hillsborough County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Hillsborough County, Florida is happening today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bloomingdale High School at Wesley Chapel High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on January 5
- Location: Wesley Chapel, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Plantation High School at King High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Jefferson High School at Bayshore Christian High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside Christian School at Carrollwood Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chamberlain High School at Countryside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.