High school basketball action in Hillsborough County, Florida is happening today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bloomingdale High School at Wesley Chapel High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on January 5

11:30 AM ET on January 5 Location: Wesley Chapel, FL

Wesley Chapel, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

South Plantation High School at King High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on January 5

5:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas Jefferson High School at Bayshore Christian High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on January 5

5:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Northside Christian School at Carrollwood Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chamberlain High School at Countryside High School