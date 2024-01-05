Indian River County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Indian River County, Florida today, we've got you covered below.
Indian River County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Saint Edward's School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Vero Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Master's Academy of Vero Beach at Merritt Island Christian HS
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Merritt Island, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
