Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Lee County, Florida today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lee County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bishop Verot High School at Cathedral Preparatory School and Seminary

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5

6:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Elmhurst, NY

Elmhurst, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Evangelical Christian School at Saint Stephen's Episcopal School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Bradenton, FL

Bradenton, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Myers High School at Naples High School