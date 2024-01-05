Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Leon County, Florida today? We have what you need below.

Leon County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Godby High School at Rickards High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5

6:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, FL Conference: 5A - District 1

5A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Crossroad Academy at Florida State University School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on January 5

6:45 PM ET on January 5 Location: Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

John Paul II High School at North Florida Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

FAMU High School at Leon High School