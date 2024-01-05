Magic vs. Nuggets Injury Report Today - January 5
As they ready for a matchup with the Denver Nuggets (25-11), the Orlando Magic (19-15) currently are monitoring six players on the injury report. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 at Ball Arena.
The Magic head into this contest after a 138-135 loss to the Kings in overtime on Wednesday. Paolo Banchero scored 43 points in the Magic's loss, leading the team.
Magic vs Nuggets Additional Info
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Joe Ingles
|SF
|Out
|Ankle
|4.9
|2.8
|3.4
|Markelle Fultz
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|11.4
|3.4
|4
|Franz Wagner
|SF
|Out
|Ankle
|20.9
|5.9
|3.9
|Jonathan Isaac
|PF
|Out
|Hamstring
|6.4
|4.1
|0.3
|Gary Harris
|SG
|Out
|Calf
|7.1
|1.7
|1.9
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|C
|Questionable
|Knee
|8.1
|6.4
|1.8
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee)
Magic vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ALT and BSFL
Magic vs. Nuggets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nuggets
|-9.5
|224.5
