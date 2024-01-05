Paolo Banchero, Top Magic Players to Watch vs. the Nuggets - January 5
When the Denver Nuggets (25-11) and Orlando Magic (19-15) play at Ball Arena on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, Cole Anthony will be a player to watch.
How to Watch Magic vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: ALT, BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Magic's Last Game
In their previous game, the Magic lost to the Kings on Wednesday, 138-135 in OT. Paolo Banchero scored a team-high 43 points (and added five assists and four boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Paolo Banchero
|43
|4
|5
|0
|0
|6
|Jalen Suggs
|24
|3
|4
|2
|2
|6
|Caleb Houstan
|15
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
Magic Players to Watch
- Banchero averages 22.4 points, 7.1 boards and 4.7 assists, making 46.5% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.
- Anthony's averages on the season are 14.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, making 44.6% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.
- Jalen Suggs averages 12.9 points, 3.3 boards and 2.6 assists, making 45.2% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.
- The Magic get 7.4 points per game from Goga Bitadze, plus 6 boards and 1.6 assists.
- Moritz Wagner gives the Magic 10.9 points, 4.4 boards and 1.2 assists per game, plus 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Paolo Banchero
|27.3
|7.9
|5.1
|0.9
|0.6
|2.1
|Franz Wagner
|21.8
|6.3
|4.1
|1.2
|0.4
|1.1
|Cole Anthony
|10.2
|4.2
|2.8
|0.8
|0.3
|1
|Jalen Suggs
|11.4
|2.2
|2.1
|0.7
|0.7
|1.8
|Goga Bitadze
|5.9
|5
|1.1
|0.7
|1.8
|0.1
