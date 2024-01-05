The Orlando Magic (19-15) are heavy underdogs (+10.5) as they try to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (25-11) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Ball Arena. The matchup airs on ALT and BSFL.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Magic vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSFL

ALT and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magic vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Magic 109

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 10.5)

Magic (+ 10.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-7.0)

Nuggets (-7.0) Pick OU: Over (224.5)



Over (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.1

The Nuggets have covered the spread less often than the Magic this year, recording an ATS record of 16-20-0, compared to the 23-11-0 record of the Magic.

Denver and its opponents have gone over the total 41.7% of the time this season (15 out of 36). That's less often than Orlando and its opponents have (16 out of 34).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 23-9, while the Magic are 9-13 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Magic with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Magic Performance Insights

Offensively the Magic are the 20th-ranked squad in the league (113.6 points per game). Defensively they are seventh (111.8 points conceded per game).

Orlando is 18th in the NBA in rebounds per game (43.5) and fourth-best in rebounds allowed (41.3).

At 24.9 assists per game, the Magic are fifth-worst in the league.

In 2023-24, Orlando is 25th in the league in turnovers committed (14.4 per game) and second-best in turnovers forced (14.9).

Beyond the arc, the Magic are second-worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10.5). And they are third-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.