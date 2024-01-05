Orange County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Orange County, Florida, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Windermere Preparatory School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Windermere, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Preparatory School at Lake Highland Prep School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cornerstone Charter Academy at Mount Dora Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Mount Dora, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Dimensions HS at Faith Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastland Christian at Heritage Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Kissimmee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
