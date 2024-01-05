Palm Beach County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Palm Beach County, Florida today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Palm Beach County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pine Crest School at American Heritage High School - Delray Beach
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Delray Beach, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Benjamin School at Lake Worth Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Boynton Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Trinity Christian Academy- Lake Worth
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Lake Worth, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
