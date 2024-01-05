Sarasota County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Sarasota County, Florida? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Sarasota County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at South Plantation High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on January 5
- Location: Plantation, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Plantation High School at King High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Port HS at Lemon Bay High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Englewood, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sarasota HS at Cardinal Mooney High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
