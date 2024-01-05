Volusia County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Volusia County, Florida today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Volusia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crooms High School at T DeWitt Taylor Middle-High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Pierson, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine Ridge HS at Altamonte Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Altamonte Springs, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Smyrna Beach High School at Anclote High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Holiday, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Mary Preparatory School at Father Lopez High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Daytona Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
