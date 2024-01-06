Will Alex Barre-Boulet Score a Goal Against the Bruins on January 6?
The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest against the Boston Bruins is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Barre-Boulet stats and insights
- In six of 30 games this season, Barre-Boulet has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has taken zero shots in one game against the Bruins this season, but has not scored.
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Barre-Boulet averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.
Bruins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 98 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Barre-Boulet recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|6:31
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/31/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:47
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:12
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|7:57
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|7:51
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:12
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:39
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|12:40
|Away
|L 5-1
Lightning vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
