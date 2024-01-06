The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest against the Boston Bruins is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Barre-Boulet stats and insights

In six of 30 games this season, Barre-Boulet has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Bruins this season, but has not scored.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Barre-Boulet averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Bruins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 98 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Barre-Boulet recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Jets 0 0 0 6:31 Away L 4-2 12/31/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:47 Home W 4-3 12/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:12 Home L 5-1 12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 7:57 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 7:51 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:12 Home W 6-1 12/14/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:39 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:59 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:14 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 1 1 0 12:40 Away L 5-1

Lightning vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

