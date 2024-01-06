Will Anthony Cirelli Score a Goal Against the Bruins on January 6?
In the upcoming game versus the Boston Bruins, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Anthony Cirelli to find the back of the net for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Anthony Cirelli score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Cirelli stats and insights
- Cirelli has scored in seven of 39 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game against the Bruins this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Cirelli has scored two goals on the power play.
- He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 98 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Cirelli recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:47
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:52
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/31/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|20:02
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:28
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:35
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:08
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:03
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|12:18
|Away
|W 7-4
Lightning vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
