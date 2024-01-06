ASUN teams will take the court across six games on Saturday in college basketball play. That includes the Austin Peay Governors playing the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena.

ASUN Men's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Jacksonville Dolphins at Stetson Hatters 2:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Lipscomb Bisons at Bellarmine Knights 4:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Queens Royals at Kennesaw State Owls 5:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Florida Ospreys at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles 7:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Austin Peay Governors at Eastern Kentucky Colonels 7:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Central Arkansas Bears at North Alabama Lions 8:15 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

