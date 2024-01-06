Will Austin Watson Score a Goal Against the Bruins on January 6?
Should you bet on Austin Watson to light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Austin Watson score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Watson stats and insights
- In two of 20 games this season, Watson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.
- Watson has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.3 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 98 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Watson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|8:27
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|6:32
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/31/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|6:06
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|7:40
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|6:24
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|6:48
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|4:20
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|8:02
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|9:33
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|6:12
|Away
|L 4-1
Lightning vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
