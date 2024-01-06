Two sliding squads meet when the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) host the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-9, 0-0 SWAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET. The Wildcats will look to halt a four-game losing streak against the Rattlers, who have lost four in a row.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: YouTube

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 41.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points lower than the Rattlers have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

Bethune-Cookman has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Rattlers are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 217th.

The Wildcats put up 11.0 fewer points per game (72.5) than the Rattlers allow (83.5).

Bethune-Cookman is 3-0 when scoring more than 83.5 points.

Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison

At home, Bethune-Cookman is averaging 37.9 more points per game (98.0) than it is on the road (60.1).

The Wildcats are giving up 66.0 points per game this year in home games, which is 11.7 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (77.7).

In home games, Bethune-Cookman is sinking 4.1 more three-pointers per game (8.0) than in away games (3.9). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (29.6%) compared to when playing on the road (24.1%).

Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule