The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) will try to snap a four-game losing streak when they host the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-9, 0-0 SWAC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Rattlers have also dropped four games straight.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida How to Watch on TV: YouTube

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Bethune-Cookman Moneyline Florida A&M Moneyline FanDuel Bethune-Cookman (-4.5) 138.5 -210 +168 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Betting Trends

Bethune-Cookman has put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Wildcats games have hit the over five out of 11 times this season.

Florida A&M has covered five times in 10 matchups with a spread this year.

Rattlers games have hit the over five out of 10 times this year.

