Saturday's SWAC slate includes the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-6, 0-0 SWAC) facing the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-8, 0-0 SWAC) at 4:00 PM ET on YouTube.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Game Information

Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch

  • Jakobi Heady: 15.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Zion Harmon: 14.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Dhashon Dyson: 13.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Damani McEntire: 3.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Reggie Ward Jr.: 8.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Florida A&M Players to Watch

  • Keith Lamar: 14.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • K'Jei Parker: 8.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Shannon Grant: 9.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Hantz Louis-Jeune: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ja'Derryus Eatmon: 6.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Stat Comparison

Bethune-Cookman Rank Bethune-Cookman AVG Florida A&M AVG Florida A&M Rank
183rd 75.1 Points Scored 65.4 336th
182nd 70.9 Points Allowed 82.5 355th
183rd 36.7 Rebounds 34.8 253rd
53rd 11.0 Off. Rebounds 8.8 211th
300th 6.1 3pt Made 5.2 341st
256th 12.4 Assists 13.5 180th
330th 14.2 Turnovers 14.7 342nd

