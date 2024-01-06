The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-9, 0-0 SWAC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 as 4.5-point favorites. The Rattlers have also lost four games in a row. The over/under for the matchup is set at 139.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: YouTube

YouTube Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Moore Gymnasium

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bethune-Cookman -4.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bethune-Cookman Betting Records & Stats

Bethune-Cookman's 11 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 139.5 points eight times.

Bethune-Cookman's outings this year have an average point total of 146.5, 7.0 more points than this game's over/under.

The Wildcats have a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Bethune-Cookman won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Wildcats have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -210 moneyline set for this game.

The implied probability of a win from Bethune-Cookman, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bethune-Cookman 8 72.7% 72.5 137.6 74.1 157.6 144.6 Florida A&M 5 55.6% 65.1 137.6 83.5 157.6 139.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Bethune-Cookman Insights & Trends

Bethune-Cookman covered 13 times in 19 chances against the spread in conference play last season.

The 72.5 points per game the Wildcats record are 11.0 fewer points than the Rattlers allow (83.5).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bethune-Cookman 5-6-0 0-0 5-6-0 Florida A&M 3-5-0 3-5 4-5-0

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Bethune-Cookman Florida A&M 8-5 Home Record 4-7 3-13 Away Record 3-15 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 74.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 60.1 62.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.7 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.