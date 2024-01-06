For bracketology insights on Bethune-Cookman and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

How Bethune-Cookman ranks

Record SWAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-4 1-0 NR NR 170

Bethune-Cookman's best wins

Bethune-Cookman, in its best win of the season, beat the Georgia State Panthers 56-48 on November 22. That signature win against Georgia State included a team-best 16 points from Kerrighan Dunn. Chanel Wilson, with 10 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

74-72 at home over Iona (No. 216/RPI) on November 15

60-58 on the road over Mercer (No. 236/RPI) on December 30

68-63 at home over Jacksonville (No. 275/RPI) on November 28

80-76 at home over Florida A&M (No. 317/RPI) on January 6

64-57 over Bradley (No. 324/RPI) on November 23

Bethune-Cookman's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Bethune-Cookman gets the 305th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.

The Wildcats have four games left against teams over .500. They have 17 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

BCU has 17 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Bethune-Cookman's next game

Matchup: Bethune-Cookman Wildcats vs. Grambling Tigers

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats vs. Grambling Tigers Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida

