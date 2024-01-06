Can we expect Brandon Hagel scoring a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Brandon Hagel score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290

Hagel stats and insights

In 10 of 40 games this season, Hagel has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has scored one goal on five shots.

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Hagel averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.

Bruins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 98 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Hagel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Wild 1 1 0 18:39 Away W 4-1 1/2/2024 Jets 0 0 0 18:04 Away L 4-2 12/31/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 21:09 Home W 4-3 12/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:10 Home L 5-1 12/27/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 18:44 Home L 3-2 12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:31 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:29 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 17:20 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:56 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:19 Away W 7-4

Lightning vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

