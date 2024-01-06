On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning match up against the Boston Bruins. Is Brayden Point going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brayden Point score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Point stats and insights

In 12 of 40 games this season, Point has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Bruins this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Point has accumulated seven goals and eight assists.

Point's shooting percentage is 15.9%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 98 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Point recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Wild 0 0 0 20:53 Away W 4-1 1/2/2024 Jets 1 0 1 19:50 Away L 4-2 12/31/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 20:51 Home W 4-3 12/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:35 Home L 5-1 12/27/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:57 Home L 3-2 12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:11 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 3 2 1 17:26 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:27 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 1 1 0 20:54 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 21:50 Away W 7-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.