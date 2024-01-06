Brevard County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Brevard County, Florida has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Melbourne High School at Santa Fe Catholic High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on January 6
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holy Trinity High School at Victory Christian Academy
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Royal Palm Beach High School at Palm Bay High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Melbourne, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockledge High School at Providence School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.