In the upcoming tilt against the Boston Bruins, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Calvin de Haan to score a goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Calvin de Haan score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

de Haan stats and insights

de Haan has scored in one of 35 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

de Haan has zero points on the power play.

de Haan averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.9%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 98 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

de Haan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Wild 0 0 0 20:38 Away W 4-1 1/2/2024 Jets 0 0 0 21:17 Away L 4-2 12/31/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 18:57 Home W 4-3 12/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:50 Home L 5-1 12/27/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:32 Home L 3-2 12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:31 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:39 Home W 5-4 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:26 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:03 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.