The Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) hope to extend an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. North Carolina matchup in this article.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline North Carolina Moneyline FanDuel Clemson (-1.5) 156.5 -128 +106 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Clemson vs. North Carolina Betting Trends

Clemson has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

In the Tigers' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

North Carolina has covered seven times in 13 games with a spread this year.

In the Tar Heels' 13 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

Clemson Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7500

+7500 Clemson is 33rd in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+7500), much lower than according to the computer rankings (24th-best).

Bookmakers have moved the Tigers' national championship odds up from +20000 at the beginning of the season to +7500. Among all teams in the country, that is the fifth-biggest change.

With odds of +7500, Clemson has been given a 1.3% chance of winning the national championship.

North Carolina Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 The Tar Heels were +2200 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now dropped to +3000, which is the 44th-biggest change in the country.

North Carolina has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

