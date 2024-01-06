Will Conor Sheary find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning square off against the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Conor Sheary score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sheary stats and insights

  • In one of 22 games this season, Sheary scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Bruins.
  • Sheary has no points on the power play.
  • Sheary averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On defense, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 98 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sheary recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Wild 1 0 1 11:06 Away W 4-1
1/2/2024 Jets 0 0 0 8:33 Away L 4-2
12/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 3:41 Home L 5-1
12/27/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:29 Home L 3-2
12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:23 Away W 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 7:12 Home W 5-4
12/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 11:08 Home W 6-1
12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:46 Away L 4-2
12/14/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 12:17 Away W 7-4
11/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 0:35 Away W 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.