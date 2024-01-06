Will Darren Raddysh Score a Goal Against the Bruins on January 6?
Should you wager on Darren Raddysh to find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Darren Raddysh score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Raddysh stats and insights
- In one of 40 games so far this season, Raddysh has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.
- He has not scored versus the Bruins this season in one game (four shots).
- Raddysh has zero points on the power play.
- Raddysh averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.0%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 98 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Raddysh recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Wild
|2
|2
|0
|25:41
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|22:30
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/31/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|24:30
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:29
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|15:29
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:36
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:50
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|22:41
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:50
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|16:54
|Away
|W 7-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.