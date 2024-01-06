Saturday's game between the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-9, 1-0 ASUN) and the North Florida Ospreys (7-9, 0-1 ASUN) at Alico Arena has a projected final score of 76-69 based on our computer prediction, with a favored FGCU squad securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

FGCU vs. North Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: Alico Arena

FGCU vs. North Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 76, North Florida 69

Spread & Total Prediction for FGCU vs. North Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: FGCU (-7.3)

FGCU (-7.3) Computer Predicted Total: 144.6

FGCU is 5-8-0 against the spread this season compared to North Florida's 7-6-0 ATS record. The Eagles are 5-8-0 and the Ospreys are 6-7-0 in terms of going over the point total. Over the last 10 games, FGCU is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall while North Florida has gone 6-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

FGCU Performance Insights

The Eagles average 69.1 points per game (299th in college basketball) while allowing 71.8 per outing (194th in college basketball). They have a -42 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

FGCU ranks 243rd in college basketball at 35.1 rebounds per game. That's 1.4 more than the 33.7 its opponents average.

FGCU makes 7.8 three-pointers per game (150th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.6 on average.

The Eagles record 92 points per 100 possessions (250th in college basketball), while giving up 95.5 points per 100 possessions (305th in college basketball).

FGCU has committed two more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.9 (196th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.9 (329th in college basketball).

